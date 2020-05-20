Isabelle DaSilva
Isabelle "Izzy" DaSilva
Isabelle "Izzy" DaSilva, 96, longtime Norwalk resident, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Carolton in Fairfield. Born in Waterbury, CT, the daughter of Jack and Sofia (Sousa) Oliveira, she was the wife of the late Jack Da Silva. She was predeceased by her son Robert Silva and her three siblings, Charles Mascarenhas, Eliza Hauser and Laura Ralston.
Isabelle worked as a nursey school aide, and enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone. She could also be found immersed in her latest sewing project.
She is survived by her son, Edward Silva and his wife Joyce; five loving grandchildren, Michelle Junget, Melissa (Sid) Buttermore, Michael (Mary) Silva, Melanie (Darryn) Dyer and Laurie (Jan) Grube, as well as nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was blessed to have many friends and neighbors - two of which had "adopted" her- the O'connell and Richter families.
She was laid to rest today beside her husband of 56 years at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, (Stjude.org) To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Hour on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
