James E. Smith

James "Boot" E. Smith was born on October 6, 1944 to the late Helen Clemons Smith and John R. Smith of Vanceboro, NC. James passed away on March 28th, 2019. He was the husband of the late Carrie Kornegay Smith of Bridgeport, CT.

James moved to Norwalk, CT around 1967 and a few years later, his wife joined him. He began working for the City of Norwalk on October 9, 1969 and he retired January 14, 2000 after 31 years. During his time with the City of Norwalk, he worked with the Sanitation Department, and Parks and Recreation.

James leaves behind to cherish his memories, his daughter Wanda (Murray) Smiling of Stratford, CT; his son Famous Smith of Norwalk, CT; Two grandchildren, Rayanda Smiling and Tavis Smiling, both of Stratford, CT; sister, Thelma Smith of Dover, NC; brother, Avon Smith of West NY, NJ; sister, Vicky Smith of Dover, NC; brother Ralph Smith of Vanceboro, NC; brother, Carl Smith of Greenville, NC; and brother Kelvin Smith of Washington, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will take place in North Carolina.

Donations in his memory may be made to ( ). Published in The Hour on Mar. 29, 2019