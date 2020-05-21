Ken Branton

Ken Branton, a lifelong resident of Norwalk, passed away on May 15, 2020. He is survived by his partner Lorna Foley, son Dylan Pascale and wife Katelyn, 4 grandchildren; daughters Christina Foley, Michelle Zanotti, Danielle Jarusinsky; brother Vincent Correnty and wife Pam, and many extended family members. Ken loved to spend time gardening, playing with his grandchildren, and his family. He will be missed dearly and always in our thoughts and prayers. Kens arrangements are being handled by County Cremation Service of Fairfield.



