Lilli Rodia
Lilli Marie (Bruno) Rodia
Lilli Marie (Bruno) Rodia longtime resident of Norwalk, passed away suddenly on July 3, 2020. Born January 6, 1945 to the late Marie (Unger) Jakama and Francis Bruno. She was a retired bookkeeper/office assistant. She enjoyed going to the casinos and spending time with family and friends. She was lovingly called QMB by her friends and family. She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank and Joe Bruno her sister, Kathleen Pelletier and her son Dennis Rodia. She is survived by her daughters Mary (Matthew) Pisani of North Haven, Michele (Todd) Turner of Norwalk, several grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and so many friends that she thought of as family. A private service will be held at Hoyt-Cognetta /Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org

Published in The Hour on Jul. 6, 2020.
