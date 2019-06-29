Renato Pisco

Renato Pisco, age 87, passed away on June 27, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Born on September 14, 1931, in Napoli, Italy, he was the son of the predeceased Pasquale Pisco and Rosalia Avitabile. He was the husband of the late Clorinda Pisco. In May of 1969, Renato, Clorinda, and their children immigrated to the United States, where he was employed with PerkinElmer, and later on, with Stop and Shop. Renato was predeceased by his sisters Anna Parisi and Rita Piccirillo, and brother Sal Pisco. He is survived by his sister Antonietta Piccirillo, his children Rosalia (Frank), Anna (Gaetano), Lidia (Roy), and Luciano (Brenda). He is also survived by his grandchildren Dan, Frank Jr., Alex, Steven, Theresa, and Elizabeth, and his great-grandchildren Colby and Jesse. His hobbies included woodworking, fishing, puzzles, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed music, espresso, and watching soccer games. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. There will be a prayer service at Noon and burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence and for more information. Published in The Hour on June 30, 2019