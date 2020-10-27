William Thomas

William G. Thomas
William Gabriel Thomas passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. He was born in Norwalk on November 4, 1922 to the late Joseph and Sarah (Molnar) Thomas.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945 in the Pacific as well as Europe as Yeoman 1st Class. He attended Pace University where he obtained a degree in business administration. Afterwards he received his C.P.A. certification and went on to work for both Fairfield Lumber and Voltarc Tubes as comptroller.
Bill was an exceptional golfer and remained active through his early nineties at playing the sport that he loved so dearly.
He is survived by his two nieces; Sheila Martenson of Weston and Gail (Thomas) Ficken and her Husband Barry of Westport. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his two brothers; Joseph Edward Thomas and Zolton Thomas as well as his sister Ethel (Thomas) Martenson.
Services will be held privately. Contributions in Bill's memory can be made to a favorite charity
of your choosing.