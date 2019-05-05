|
Harry J. Barford Jr. of Doylestown, Pa., and Naples, Fla., beloved husband and soulmate of Marian Jensen Barford, passed away peacefully April 30, 2019, at his home in Naples surrounded by his beloved wife and children after a long and brave battle with cancer for six years. He was 76.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Harry J. Barford Sr. and Anna (Sutton) Barford. Harry was a resident of Doylestown for over 50 years having moved from his childhood home in Hatboro, Pa. Harry graduated from Hatboro Horsham High School, attended Penn State University, went on to serve in the U.S. Army until he subsequently returned to graduate from Drexel Institute of Technology (Drexel University). He was a Professional Licensed Engineer.
Harry was a man of infinite talents and successes. From his humble beginnings as shoe salesman at Santerians in the early 60's, he went onto create an extraordinary legacy. Harry founded and soon thereafter became President and Chairman of Board of Carroll Engineering in 1973 until his retirement where he remained Chairman Emeritus. With his beloved Marian by his side, he worked tirelessly to build one of the most successful engineering firms in the tristate area.
Harry's accomplishments didn't end with Carroll Engineering; he was past President and Chairman of the Board of Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce, receiving the prestigious CBCC Lifetime Achievement Award for Business. He was past Chairman of the Ethics Committee for Bucks County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers. He served as founding board member for Team Capital Bank, Bucks County. Harry was appointed to steer the Naval Redevelopment Authority of the Johnsville Naval Air Development Centers, and Buck County Economic Development Authority. Harry was elected as a representative of the Republican Committee to attend the National Convention in Houston in 1992. In addition, he was Chairman of the Bucks County Transportation Management Association. He started the golf outing that saved the Bucks County Opportunity Council. He was an active member and Paul Harris Fellow of the Warrington Rotary Club and for over 30 years, a member of the Doylestown Country Club. In 1992, the Commissioners named a day in September, "Official Harry and Marian Barford Day" to honor and thank them for their endless contributions to the Bucks County Community.
Harry loved cars and was known for his collection of Corvettes over the years. His pride and joy, however, was after a long search he found the sister car to his first ever 1940 Ford Coupe. He and Marian went to many, many car shows with both the Corvettes and the '40 Ford.
Harry and Marian travelled extensively throughout the world. One of his most memorable moments was going to the Pyramids in Giza and as an engineer, having the opportunity to crawl on hands and knees into the inner sanctum to view the wonders of the Great Pyramids
Harry retired and moved to Naples, Fla., but that didn't slow down his philanthropic style. Once in Naples, he was elected a Supervisor of the Verona Walk Community Development District and to the board of the Naples Retirement Inc. He was also elected Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of the Community Development District for Verona Walk.
In his retirement, Harry discovered his love of watercolor and acrylic painting. He also was a lifelong sailor and fisherman. His greatest joy was sharing these gifts with his treasured grandchildren.
In addition to the woman he called "his world" and wife of 34 years, Marian, Harry is survived by his son, Harry J. Barford III, Lakewood, Colo.; his daughters, Sarah (Barford) Ott of Doylestown, Pa., Lauren Dartt of Doylestown, Pa., and Karyn (Dartt) Arnold and her husband Matt of Chalfont, Pa. He is also survived by the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Jeremy Joseph Ott, Justin Robert Ott, Addison Jensen Arnold, Evan Thomas Collins, Charlotte Odell Arnold and Claire Hope Collins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service and Celebration of Harry's Life, Thursday, May 23, at Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 East Swamp Road, Doylestown, PA, 18901. Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon with a service immediately following. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Fall in Naples, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harry's name may be mailed to The Bucks County Opportunity Council 100 Doyle Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 or www.bcoc.org/support-us/Donate/donation-form/.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 5, 2019