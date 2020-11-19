James K. Lobley
James K. Lobley of New Hope, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after recent health complications. He was 48.
Known to everyone as Jay, he was born in Doylestown and lived in New Hope his entire life. He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. and Sandra P. Lobley as well as his maternal grandparents James H. and Gunhild R. Phillips and his paternal grandparents James L. and Mary D. Lobley.
Jay was a graduate of New Hope-Solebury High School and Bucks County Community College. He worked for Delray Thriftway before moving to True Value Hardware, where he worked for many, many years. He loved working at the store and taking care of customers.
Jay fought health problems all his life and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes before the age of 3. As an adult, he used his experience to become involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and began a letter writing campaign to celebrities to raise awareness of diabetes. He sent tens of thousands of personal letters over the years and amassed countless scrapbooks of pictures and responses sent to him in return. In later years, he also began sending letters to raise awareness of epilepsy.
Jay was a huge Star Wars fan and enjoyed watching movies and having game nights with friends. He loved spending time with his family and taking care of his cat, Snow.
Jay is survived by his sister, Jennifer McAlpin, her husband John and their daughter Mary Kathleen of Newtown; his aunt Diane Datesman and her husband Richard of Dublin; his uncle Gary Lobley and aunt Linda Lobley of Smithers, BC; and cousins Erin Datesman and Andrew Datesman of Dublin; Carrie (Datesman) Haase and her husband Ron of Burlington, N.J.; Chris Lobley and his wife Karen of Prince George, BC; and Phillip Lobley and his wife Chera of Smithers, BC.
Due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, a small, private funeral will be held with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jay's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 555 Croton Road, Suite 111, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, 21 York Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530 (vhmfh.com
).