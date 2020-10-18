Paul August Johnson, a long-time resident of Sayville, Long Island, N.Y., died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. He was 96.Paul was born in Sayville, N.Y., but recently moved to Souderton, with his daughter, Ginny.A World War II veteran of the 341st Army Engineers, he fought at Omaha Beach in Normandy, as well as in the Battle of the Bulge where he was wounded. Paul refused a Purple Heart for his injuries because his older brother, Carl, had been killed at Hickam Field in Pearl Harbor.Most of his working career was in concrete manufacturing at William Kubach, Inc., in Bayshore, N.Y., with his father-in-law, William Kubach. He then went on to be owner of the business and worked with his son, Bill.Paul is survived by his sister, Helen (Johnson) Newdale; his children, Ginny (Johnson) Leigh-Manuell and Bill Johnson (Laura); his grandchildren, Jennifer (Leigh-Manuell) Wills, Keith Johnson, and Cheryl Johnson; and his great grandchildren, Jasper Wills and Stewart Wills.He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Alice (Fritz) Johnson; his sister, Elvira Johnson, brothers, Carl and Joseph Johnson (Joan); grandson, Brian Leigh-Manuell; and his son-in-law, Michael Leigh-Manuell.His interment will be held privately in Coram, N.Y.To share farewell messages, please visit the funeral home's Web site listed below.Baskwill Funeral Home,Hatboro