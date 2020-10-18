1/
Paul A. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul August Johnson, a long-time resident of Sayville, Long Island, N.Y., died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. He was 96.

Paul was born in Sayville, N.Y., but recently moved to Souderton, with his daughter, Ginny.

A World War II veteran of the 341st Army Engineers, he fought at Omaha Beach in Normandy, as well as in the Battle of the Bulge where he was wounded. Paul refused a Purple Heart for his injuries because his older brother, Carl, had been killed at Hickam Field in Pearl Harbor.

Most of his working career was in concrete manufacturing at William Kubach, Inc., in Bayshore, N.Y., with his father-in-law, William Kubach. He then went on to be owner of the business and worked with his son, Bill.

Paul is survived by his sister, Helen (Johnson) Newdale; his children, Ginny (Johnson) Leigh-Manuell and Bill Johnson (Laura); his grandchildren, Jennifer (Leigh-Manuell) Wills, Keith Johnson, and Cheryl Johnson; and his great grandchildren, Jasper Wills and Stewart Wills.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Alice (Fritz) Johnson; his sister, Elvira Johnson, brothers, Carl and Joseph Johnson (Joan); grandson, Brian Leigh-Manuell; and his son-in-law, Michael Leigh-Manuell.

His interment will be held privately in Coram, N.Y.

To share farewell messages, please visit the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Baskwill Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.baskwill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
JAMES R. BASKWILL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
20 W. Montgomery Ave
Hatboro, PA 19040-0537
215-675-1631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by JAMES R. BASKWILL FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved