Roberta A. Stover
Roberta A. (Haas) Stover of Jamison, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She was 86.

Born in Philadelphia, Roberta was the daughter of the late Annabelle (Lundy) and Frank Haas. She resided in Morrisville, Pa. for many years before moving to Jamison in 1988.

A homemaker, Roberta was the beloved wife of Donald Stover for 60 years before his passing in 2018. Roberta and Don enjoyed traveling the world together and most enjoyed the years they spent in Ocean City, N.J.

Roberta is survived by her five children, Douglas, Donna Lacey (late Robert), Denise James (late Jeffrey), Eric and his wife, Janine, and Craig and his wife, Karen. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Timothy, Kelly Perna (Michael), Nicole, and Shannon Lacey; Christopher, Samantha and Matthew James; Scott and Kyle Stover; and Mara Stover.

A memorial service celebrating Roberta's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944. Interment will follow at the Keller's Church Cemetery, directly adjoining the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roberta's name may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Plumsteadville

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shelly Funeral Home - Plumsteadville
5930 Easton Road
Plumsteadville, PA 18947
(215) 766-8800
