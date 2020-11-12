William T. "Pop" Collins Jr. of Warminster passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was 98.Pop, as he was known to many, was husband of the late Marie (McGinley). Together they had three children, the late Kathleen Prula, Thomas W. and Anita Scott (Dan). He also was preceded in death by his sisters, Sarae Fabry and Edith Parkhouse.Pop is survived by nine grandchildren, John Rutledge, Daniel Rutledge, Kevin Prula, Michael, Shawn, Christopher and Owen Collins, Christian Scott and Alison Kauffman, as well as 14 great-grandchildren.A proud veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. For many years he was active with the American Legion Post 798, and was Past Commander.Prior to his retirement, Pop was a Pipe Organ mechanic, servicing many churches throughout the Delaware Valley.Pop was well known at local breakfast and lunch establishments, where "everyone knew his name" and reserved special seating for him. His contagious laughter was heard the loudest when he was with family, celebrating his birthdays or any reason for a party.Family and friends are invited to Pop's Life Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Decker/Givnish of Warminster, 216 York Rd., where a brief prayer service will begin at 1 p.m.To share your fondest memories, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Decker/Givnish of Warminster