Andrejs Ozolins Obituary
- - Andrejs Ozolins died May 30, 2019, after gracefully and courageously living an active life with prostate cancer for eight years. He was born in July 1941, in war-torn Riga, Latvia as the German occupation began, and then fled with his family as the Russians reentered the city in a reign of terror. The family lived in a German DP camp, in conditions of hardship & uncertainty, but saw the people around them living with kindness and generosity, making do with fixing and mending, and became acquainted with the finer potential of human nature to rise to the occasion and do good deeds. His parents, Alfreds and Biruta Ozolins were musicians. His mother was a concert pianist, and his father, head of the Music Conservatory in Riga, played cello in a string quartet that toured Europe, and later was cellist in the Buffalo Philharmonic. His mother died in a car crash during their time in Germany, and the family formed a unit with his god-parents, Eduards and Anna Eglitis, as was the custom, and immigrated to the US together in 1950.
A sponsorship from a church in Syracuse brought them to Liverpool, NY, as the cold war again brought fear of bombs dropping in Europe. Andrejs commuted to Syracuse University, where he successively studied engineering, physics, and math, before being awarded a BS in philosophy. Andrejs knew enough of the life of a musician to be adamant it was not for him, but still his life was full of music. He was passionate, knowledgeable and highly opinionated. His taste was eclectic, but highly discriminating. He played piano as a kid, moved on to guitar and banjo in informal bluegrass get-togethers, played violin along with his children to encourage them in their Suzuki lessons, and joined a recorder group in later years. After working at Fairmount Day Treatment Facility with autistic children for 5 years, he returned to the sanctuary of university study and pursued a PHD in Special Education at Syracuse University. He escaped that, and became a writer/editor for eight years at the SU school of education in the dean's office. He took a turn as a stay at home dad to homeschool our two children for 5 years, after which he worked as a writer/editor at Ithaca College for over a decade.
An early marriage during his college years gave Andrejs his eldest daughter. In the '70s, Andrejs designed and built a geodesic dome in Sheds, NY, using only hand tools. In 1972 Andrejs met the love of his life. Together, they dismantled the dome, moved to a farm in Apulia, NY. In 1975 they wed and moved to Virgil, NY, to rebuild the original structure on 40 acres of paradise to raise children. For ten years, he found ingenious ways to live without electricity, with 19th century hand powered technology. He joined the wind and solar movement early in the days of research and design. It was always an adventure, and always a work in progress. In 1989 the Ozolins family relocated to Ithaca for a change of jobs.
Andrejs was open to new ideas and ways of doing things. In the 80's, he was quick to see the potential for computers to make life easier. With his first computer, he revolutionized our food coops' ordering and distribution process. Later he computerized the process of editing the Ithaca College catalogues and overcame resistance for that by buying and using his own computer in his office. He gave freely of his time and resources to create websites for non-profits involved with social activism, the arts, and cycling, as well as many individual artists. He stressed the importance of simple, fast websites to access information about issues and events, and archive the history of a community, or organization.
Andrejs believed that people are basically good, and if one trusted, one would be met with kindness and generosity. In his retirement years, our home was a place of welcome for people from all over the world through free hospitality exchange web sites, as well as when circumstances of need arose. He talked with people from around the world to learn how their lives are influenced by geography and politics.
Andrejs believed that the world could be a better place if people thought about what they did and how they did it. He engaged in local politics and lobbied in Albany around issues of bike/pedestrian safety. He was adamant that people should be able to walk, drive and bike through our beautiful city safely and enjoyably. He tirelessly promoted the Black Diamond Trail and the idea that our roads and bridges should be places of beauty and safety for cyclists, pedestrians and cars. He helped many beginner cyclists to become strong, self-reliant and safe cyclists. He toured extensively by bike through many beautiful regions in the US and Europe.
The accomplishment that he measured his life by and was most proud of was his family. We will remember him for his kindness and generosity, his ability to always be there for others, the strength of his love, and his humble selflessness. He is an example of deep thinking, belief in a better world, and persistence in the face of obstacles. He helped us all to grow into strong, capable, and loving individuals.
Andrejs is survived by his wife, Diana Ozolins; his three children, Peter Ozolins (Julie Bakos), Susan Ozolins (Nick Thorpe), and Kristin Ozolins Paul; his grandchildren, Jessica Williams, Leslie Farino (Dan), Jonny Paul (Eva), Zach Paul (Molly), Gabrielle and Emma Bakos; and his great grandchildren, Hanna Vaugn, Nathaniel, Abby and Collin Farino; and his ex-wife, Terry Rodgers.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the North Taughannock Lakeside Pavilion. More details to come later. In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of his generosity, please donate to whatever organization you think needs your support.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 1, 2019