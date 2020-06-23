Betty P. Hurst
Dryden - Betty left us on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was born on March 20, 1932 to Raymond J. Purcell and Ivy (Pratt) Neff and a step father, Fred Neff. Betty was a long term resident in the Cortland/Freeville/Dryden areas, graduating from the Dryden Central School District. She was predeceased by her husband and the love of her life Philip P. Hurst.

Betty was retired from the Dryden Central School District. She served as the Freeville Village Clerk for many years, was a member of the WB Strong Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary in Freeville and the Freeville Methodist Church. She was the founding Coordinator of the annual Freeville Harvest Festival and held that position for many years. Betty was known for her attention to detail, her artistic abilities, and arranging many trips with family and friends. Her greatest hobby was enjoying time spent with her family creating memories.

Betty leaves behind her children, Pamela (Gary) Tingley, Gail Hall, Susan Hurst , Lisa (Steve) Stelick, Jr.; sister-in-law, Linda (Lewie) Stuttle; grandchildren, Brandon (Ellen) Stelick, Travis (Cheryl) Stelick, Trevor (Megan) Stelick, Kendra Stelick, Andrew (Sara) Young, Jason Young, Geoffrey Hall; 11 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her parents; her brother's and sister's-in-law, Donald (Ann) Hurst, Fred (Elma) Hurst, Walter (Josephine) Hurst, Judy Fairbanks; and her son's-in-law, Johnny Martin and Steve Hall.

Graveside Services will be held at 1PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY with Rev. Phil Jordan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice or to the Alzheimer Assoc. of Central New York, the Dryden Historical Society, or the Dryden Southworth Library.

Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.perkinsfuneralhome.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
