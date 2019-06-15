David Arthur Pytcher



Ithaca - David Arthur Pytcher, 84, Ithaca, N.Y., died on June 11, 2019, at Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, N.Y. of heart failure.



David was born on June 12, 1934 in Gifford, PA, a son of the late David and Ethelyn Pytcher. David graduated from Bradford High School, Bradford, PA in 1952. After completing military service in the Army in South Korea, David married Irene Van Houtte in1957 and graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1960. David's career in Retail Management sent him to various locations throughout the midwest as General Manager for Montgomery Ward stores. After retiring from Montgomery Ward, David created his own company: Business and Professional Janitorial Services, Inc.



David loved to play golf, go trout fishing in Red Bridge, PA, vacation on Cape Cod, write prose, and brag about his family.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Irene Pytcher; his three children, Diane O'Kelly (John), Beth Leibovich (Brad), and Alan Pytcher (Candice); sisters, Mary Lou Ross (Michael) and Jean Pinci. David was also blessed with seven grandchildren; Paul and James, Rachel and Carolyn, and Natalie, Nash, and Nathan. David is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Leola Chapman, and his brother, Richard Pytcher.



A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19 at 11:00AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Catherine of Siena Church or a .