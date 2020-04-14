|
Jean Marie Pachai Griffiths
Jean Marie (Pachai) Griffiths, born in Ithaca, NY, on June 16, 1958 to Dorothy and George Pachai passed away on April 12, 2020.
She graduated Dryden High School in Dryden, NY in 1976 and briefly attended Ricks College in Idaho. She and Daniel recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. She enjoyed reading, quilting, and being with her family, especially her grandchildren, who she loved very much. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a strong testimony of the restored gospel. She has recently become an ordinance worker in the Payson Temple and treasured the time she spent there.
She is survived by her four sisters, Kathy Marquis of Concord, VA; Karen (Joe) Borowitz of Wallkill, NY; Karel Jackson of Groton, NY; and JoAnne Hinkle of Oneida, NY, and one brother, Douglas (Donnita) Hovey of Ithaca, NY, along with her husband, Daniel Griffiths of Payson, UT and her children, Jennifer (Andrew) Pace, of Orlando, FL; Jonathan (Emily) Griffiths of Bountiful, UT, and James (Somer) Griffiths of Saratoga Springs, UT and 13 grandchildren.
A private family graveside will be held.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020