Madoline "Pooh" Shaw
Madoline "Pooh" Shaw

Slaterville Springs - Madoline "Pooh" Shaw, age 49, of Slaterville Springs, NY passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, NY. Born March 12, 1971 in Ithaca, NY she was a daughter of the late George E. and Sa Malepe Shaw. She was employed in Food Service at Robert Purcell Union on the Cornell Campus, she loved plants and gardening both inside and outside. She also enjoyed family gatherings and going to the Casino. Pooh loved her family, friends and dogs, especially Obie and Penny. Pooh is survived by her partner of 35 years, Chong You at home; her daughter, MiJin (Ken) Decker of Spencer, NY; grandsons, Tyler and Jace Decker; brother, George (Margie) Malepe; sisters, Sialele Malepe, Ramona (Dean) Teel, Frances (Jerry Cornell) Shaw, Linda (Greg) Nash, Mary Shaw and Amber (Greg) Compton; brothers in law, Dean Prince and David Arsenault; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Pooh was predeceased by her sisters, Rosemary Prince and Pat Arsenault. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Charles Mulks Cemetery, Slaterville Springs with Rev. Phil Jordan officiating. Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
