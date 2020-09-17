1/
Debbie Lattimer
Debbie Lattimer, 71, died September 15, 2020 at her Newton residence.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday September 18, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home with the family receiving friends 6:00 p.m., to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday September 19, 2020 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Newton with The Reverend Les Jackson Celebrant.

Mask will be required and social distance protocols will be observed.

A full obituary will be in the Saturday's edition of the Kansan.

Memorials to St. Matthews Episcopal Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

Published in The Kansan on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
