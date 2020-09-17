Debbie Lattimer, 71, died September 15, 2020 at her Newton residence.



Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday September 18, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home with the family receiving friends 6:00 p.m., to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.



A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday September 19, 2020 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Newton with The Reverend Les Jackson Celebrant.



Mask will be required and social distance protocols will be observed.



A full obituary will be in the Saturday's edition of the Kansan.



Memorials to St. Matthews Episcopal Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.



