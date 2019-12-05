Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerhard Paul Harder. View Sign Service Information Lamb Funeral Home 120 S Main St Whitewater , KS 67154 (316)-799-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerhard Paul Harder entered Jesus' presence on Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at Wheatstate Manor in Whitewater, having reached the age of 98 years. Gerhard's life began on Aug. 18, 1921, the son of Gustav and Anna (Wiebe) Harder, in their farmhouse near Whitewater. He attended Whitewater Schools and graduated from Hesston High School, Class of 1939. He married Anna Louise Regier on Oct. 5, 1945, in Newton.



He was a farmer stockman and loved every aspect of farming, counting it a privilege to work with his Creator. He was a member of Emmaus Church, enjoying singing, reading and traveling, having traveled overseas nearly 20 times, mostly to visit family and missionaries.



His loving family includes his wife of 74 years, Anna Harder of the home; his children: Joann Harder of Wichita, Ron (Janice) Harder of Newton, Richard (Glenda) Harder of Whitewater, Jeanette (Walter) Braun of Paraguay, Eileen (Dave) Barkman of Japan and Anbeth (Mark) Anderson of Newton; brother, Arthur (Norma) Harder of Olathe; sister, Ella Harnly of Manheim, Pennsylvania; 22 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Gus, Herb, Walter and Harold Harder; sisters: Martha Dyck, Agnes Wuthrich, Ann Claassen, Esther Wiebe and Elsie Regier; and a grandson, Christopher Harder.



His family will welcome friends to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) and his funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019), both at Emmaus Church, 9070 NW Meadowlark Road, Whitewater, KS 67154. Interment will be in the Emmaus Cemetery.



Because missions were such a passion to Gerhard, memorial donations (in lieu of flowers) in Gerhard's name may be designated to Emmaus Church for the camp ministries of daughters Jeanette (Paraguay) and Eileen (Japan) (please designate in memo line) in care of Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, KS 67154.



