Pete was born on July, 19, 1938, in Hillsboro, to Peter and Louise (Weiderstein) Funk.



Pete married Linda Morgan on Oct. 14, 1983, in Newton. They were married for 35 years prior to his death.



He was retired from Boeing, where he worked in airplane manufacturing.



Pete was an avid bowler and enjoyed woodworking, reading and fishing. He loved his two pets, Tortie the cat and Cricket the dog.



He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Valinda Atwater, Sheila Irven and Andrea DuBois; siblings, Terry Funk and Carol Schmidt (Larry); sisters-in-law, Delora Funk and Sherri Funk; four grandchildren: Justin and Jeremy Scheffler, and Garrett and Avery DuBois; and six great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Louise Funk; and brothers, George and Roger Funk.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the following organizations: Good Shepherd Hospice of Newton, 301 N. Main St., Suite 300, Newton, KS 67114 or Caring Hands Humane Society of Newton, 1400 SE Third St., Newton, KS 67114.



Published in The Kansan on June 13, 2019

