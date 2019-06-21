Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Everett. View Sign Service Information Zeiner Funeral Homes Inc 205 Elm St Marion , KS 66861 (620)-382-2112 Send Flowers Obituary





Wilma was courted by a young man named Phillip Everett, who gave her two pigs to raise. When asked by his brothers why he did that he proclaimed, "I am going to get the girl and those two pigs back," and he did. Wilma and Phillip were united in marriage on Feb. 18, 1946, in Cottonwood Falls.



Wilma was a true farmer. She could drive mule and horse teams in the field; she could milk cows and pull calves. Wilma was a gardener and canned much of the family's food. She enjoyed baking, driving tractors and her dogs. Wilma enjoyed quilting and sewing, making many of her family's clothes. She enjoyed life on their Homestead farm.



Wilma's greatest joy was her family, which includes her children, Mary Jane Grimmett of Florence, Linda Rae (Ed) Hepburn of Benton and John (Arletta) Everett of Grenola; grandchildren: Justin (Rachelle) Grimmett, Tyson (Melanie) Grimmett, Travis (Michelle) Swift, Tanner (Tara) Swift, Lisa Everett and Tom (Tristan) Everett; and 15 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phillip; and infant brother, Donald Motter.



Wilma's family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (June 21, 2019) at the Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home Marion Chapel. Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 22, 2019) at the Florence United Methodist Church led by Pastor Kevin Seuser. She will be laid to rest in Whitewater Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.



