LANCASTER – Cleo Stacks Robinson, 95, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at White Oak Manor Waxhaw.
She was born Oct. 22, 1924, in Pageland, a daughter of the late John Luther Stacks and Lula Taylor Stacks, and was the wife of the late James Edward Robinson.
Mrs. Robinson was a member of the Lancaster Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 146, where she served at the Station of Ruth. She was a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she was superintendent of Sunday school for over 25 years. Mrs. Robinson was currently a member of White Springs Baptist Church.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by three daughters, Gail Plyler (Barry) of Bellevue, Nev., Kay Gay (Randy) of Lancaster and Carol Gilbert (David) of Tomball, Texas; a son-in-law, Gene Lambert of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren, Julie L. Thompson, Johnathan Lambert, Angela DuMont, Brian Plyler, James Gay, Andrew Gay, Amanda White, Elizabeth Gilbert, Joshua Gilbert and Sarah Gilbert; 10 great-grandchildren, Heather Gay, Cody Thompson, Christian DuMont, James Carson Thompson, Jared DuMont, Nathan Lambert, Aidan Lambert, Hayden White, Harper White and Skylar Gay; and one great-great-grandchild, Weston Thompson.
Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Robinson; a daughter, Sandra Lambert; a great-grandchild, Trevor DuMont; her parents; three brothers, Clyde W. Stacks, William Stacks and John Stacks Jr.; and five sisters, Bertha Carnes, Annie Mae Rollings, Lucille Autry, Janie Bruce and Ruth Usher.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Robinson will be private. The family would like to welcome friends to join them at Lancaster Memorial Park at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, for a small graveside service.
