LANCASTER – Harriett Eloise Cunningham, 93, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Eloise was married to the late Robert Eugene "Gene" Cunningham and was the daughter of the late John Vertis Knight and Flonnie Sistare Knight.
Eloise was retired from Belk Department Store in downtown Lancaster as a retail clerk in the fabric department. She was a longtime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and an Acteen director. She enjoyed working around the farm and was a wonderful cook, seamstress, crocheter, cross-stitcher and mother to not only Norma Jean, but all of her "second children."
Mrs. Cunningham is survived by her brother, H.N. "Cob" Knight of Lancaster; a sister, Mrs. Doris Wilson of Lancaster; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Cunningham; daughter, Norma Jean Cunningham; brothers, J.L. Knight and Pete Knight; and sisters, Mrs. Johnnie Carnes and Mrs. Syble Carnes.
Funeral services for Mrs. Cunningham will be conducted by the Rev. Patrick Blackmon at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1841 Rocky River Road, #8925, Lancaster, SC 29720; the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646; or The Schleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389.
Condolences may be sent online at www.asimpleservice.com.
