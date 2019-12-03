KERSHAW – Lucille Humphries, 76, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Robert Franklin Catoe and Mary Annie Dease Catoe and the wife of the late William Leroy "W.L." Humphries Jr.
Survivors include sons, Randy Lee Humphries and the Rev. Larry Humphries; sister, Kathy Johnson; brother, John Catoe; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Services were 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in the sanctuary of Abney Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Cotton Pate, with burial afterward in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Baker Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Frontline Biker Church – Building Fund, 8617 Kershaw-Camden Highway, Kershaw, S.C. 29067.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 4, 2019