Sandra Catoe Moore
Sandra Catoe Moore, 59, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Otis Drakeford and Martha D. Catoe.
Survivors include son, Loring Moore Jr. of the home; daughter, Shoshana Moore of Kershaw; brothers, Dock Catoe Jr. of Heath Springs and James Catoe of Clover; and sisters, Martha Jones of Lancaster, Geraldine Catoe of the home and Betty Howard of Kershaw.
Graveside services are 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Dry Branch Cemetery in Westville, officiated by the Rev. Gregory Mallory.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
