Sandra Catoe Moore, 59, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Otis Drakeford and Martha D. Catoe.

Survivors include son, Loring Moore Jr. of the home; daughter, Shoshana Moore of Kershaw; brothers, Dock Catoe Jr. of Heath Springs and James Catoe of Clover; and sisters, Martha Jones of Lancaster, Geraldine Catoe of the home and Betty Howard of Kershaw.

Graveside services are 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Dry Branch Cemetery in Westville, officiated by the Rev. Gregory Mallory.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

