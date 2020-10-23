Theron L. Dawkins, 86, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
He was the son of the late Willie and Pearlie Watts Dawkins. He was married to Sybil L. Dawkins.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Lehron Dawkins; a daughter, Leaser Blackmon; a brother, Coleman Dawkins; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral services were 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at McMullen Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Toby L. Johnson, with burial at New Hope AME Zion Cemetery.
Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.