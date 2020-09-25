1/
William Mitchell "Bill" Douglas
LANCASTER – William "Bill" Mitchell Douglas, 64, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
He was a son of the late William G. Douglas and Sara Duncan Douglas. He was married to Sandra Watson Douglas.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Ed Shelton, Ricky Shelton and George Shelton; daughter, Christy Stokes; brother, Darrell Douglas; sister, Susie Louthian; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
