Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – William "Bill" Mitchell Douglas, 64, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

He was a son of the late William G. Douglas and Sara Duncan Douglas. He was married to Sandra Watson Douglas.

Survivors include his wife; sons, Ed Shelton, Ricky Shelton and George Shelton; daughter, Christy Stokes; brother, Darrell Douglas; sister, Susie Louthian; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store