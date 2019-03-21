Services
Dr. Arthur J. Eaves Obituary
Dr. Arthur J. Eaves

Clarksville - Dr. Arthur J. Eaves, an Associate Professor of English at Austin Peay from 1978-2015, died at his home after a long illness on March 14. He was 76.

The son of Helen and Charles Eaves, Art was a graduate of Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio and the Brentwood School in Brentwood, Essex, England. He held a BA from Columbia University and a PhD from the University of Notre Dame.

After arriving in Clarksville, Art directed and acted in several plays, sang in the Trinity Church Choir and was a member of The Association of Literary Scholars and Critics, a national organization working to ensure that literature thrives in both scholarly and creative environments. His proudest accomplishment at Austin Peay was the many years he served as co chair and later chair of the Asanbe Diversity Committee, helping to create a symposium that has brought a variety of prestigious speakers and performers from around the world to Clarksville in order to encourage continued understanding and appreciation of diversity.

Art's passion was teaching and mentoring students of all levels and he continued to do it long after he officially retired. As one former student said 'He kept me to the high standard of literary criticism without making me or anyone else feel stupid or out of place. I will never forget his ability to bring out the best in a budding young scholar."

Art Eaves will be remembered for his beautiful singing voice, his flair for the dramatic, and most importantly his kind heart and generous nature.

He is survived by his brother and sister Charles Eaves and Elaine Eaves McCormick and their spouses, four nieces, one nephew, and two grand nieces and by the many friends whose lives he touched.

Please join the family in a celebration of Art Eaves' life on Saturday, Mach 23, at 11:00 AM at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
