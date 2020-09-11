1/1
Buford Cook Jr.
1932 - 2020
Buford Cook, Jr.

Clarksville - Age 82, was born July 2, 1932 in Warren Co, Ky. He passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tn. He was a lifelong member of his ancestral church, Stoney Point Baptist Church in Smiths Grove, Kentucky. Although Buford was no longer able to attend, he cherished his history and connection to his home church. Locally, Buford attended Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Oak Grove, KY.Buford enlisted in the United States Army in 1956 and became an Airborne paratrooper. He proudly served two tours in Vietnam as a combat medic as well as tours in Germany, Korea, Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. After 20 years of service, Buford retired as a 1st Sergeant in 1976. He was a graduate of Austin Peay State University and employed by the Clarksville Montgomery County School System. teaching Industrial Arts at Clarksville High School and New Providence Middle School and coaching football for Clarksville High School. He was preceded in death by his father Buford Cooke, Sr. and his mother Esther Cooke; brothers, Hollis Cecil Boards, Leroy, Joseph and Ralph Cooke. He is survived by his devoted wife, Willie Mae Cook of Clarksville, TN; children Buford Cook, III (Melissa) of Lansing, KS and Christie Cook (Steven) of Greensboro, NC; and two grandchildren, Shelbie and Andrew Cook of Lansing, KS; siblings Nellie Shobe (Tommy) of Oakland, KY, Rosetta Johnson (Alvis) of Harrodsburg, KY, and Dollie Brents of Bowling Green, KY; sister-in-laws Carolyn Cooke of Indianapolis, IN, Laura Cooke of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Deborah Cooke of Nicholsville, KY, Barbara Nathaniel (Guy Jr.) of Memphis, TN, Rosie Harriman and Georgia Francis of Kansas City, MO. Visitation will be Monday, September 14, 2020, 11-1pm with funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home. Inurnment in Kentucky Veterans West Cemetery.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral
01:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
We are sorry to hear of your loss. May God bless you and your family.
Morris and Gloria Hardin
Gloria Hancock
September 11, 2020
Although I didn’t know you personally Mr Cook but hearing Christie speak of you it is known that you will be greatly missed but your warmth, kindness, and gentle spirit will be remembered forever.

Love and Prayers are with you Christie and your family!

Catina Hamm



Catina Hamm
Friend
September 11, 2020
Rest easy Mr. Cook. Even though we've never met, I feel as though I've known you my whole life. You will be missed
Wendell Chase
Family
September 10, 2020
Rest In Heaven Mr. Cook...What a wonderful life you lived and you will forever be remembered. Sending love and prayers to Mrs. Cook, Butch, Christie and all his loved ones.
Jennifer Richardson-McMillan
Friend
