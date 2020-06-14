Carolyn Sue Ahlfield
Clarksville - Carolyn Sue Ahlfield, 71, passed June 12, 2020 at her residence of a sudden illness.
Carolyn entered her life on October 23, 1948 in Flora, Indiana, in an ambulance, at the DX filling station. She is proceeded in death by her father, Clyde Collins and her mother, Donna Bell Smith Eldridge, both from Indiana and her daughter, Cathy Lynn Taylor (Lafayette, TN). Carolyn is one of five children, Shirley (deceased), Jean Marie, Roselyn (Rosie) Smith of Lafayette, Indiana and Robert (Bob) Collins of California.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Stanley Levi Ahlfield, of 46 years. Carolyn and Stanley reside in Clarksville, Tennessee (34 years). Carolyn and Stanley enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, water sports, camping, and spending time with the family. Carolyn is also survived by 6 children, Pamela Irene Bonner (Gerald) of Clarksville Tennessee, Jerry Dean Hicks Jr., (Jennifer) of Clarksville, TN, Sherry Marie Amagliani (Chris) of Texas, Sheryl Kay Kuykendall (Mark) of Virginia, and Shelly Lee Kapadia (Cyrus) of California. Carolyn is survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Carolyn worked to accomplish her GED and was currently attending Hopkinsville Community College while being on the Honor Roll.
Carolyn also was known as "Nanny" of Mrs. Carol's Childcare (In home) to many children over the 23 years. She worked diligently and was dedicated to giving lots of care and love to these children. She was proud of the 3 Star rating in her business.
Carolyn received a "new" lung in February, 19, 2013 at Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee. She was a champ and made transplanting look like an easy journey as she recovered and continued to look for an adventure. Carolyn loved country music and loved to dance. She was a dedicated and loving wife to Stanley. Carolyn was a nurturing mother and a "superwoman" to her children. She had a soft heart and loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful "fur mommy" to her doggies, Zurick, Meshia, and Diesel. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her dearly, including all her sweet babies from her child care.
A memorial and visitation will be held on June 18, 2020, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Neal- Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison St., Clarksville, Tn. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, June 20, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Parkersburg, Illinois. Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home are entrusted with local arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made in her Name to, C. Wright Pinson Hospitality House of Nashville, Tennessee. Carolyn and Stanley want to thank this Hospitality House as they supported them during her recovery of her lung transplant (https://www.hhhnashville.org/) .
Clarksville - Carolyn Sue Ahlfield, 71, passed June 12, 2020 at her residence of a sudden illness.
Carolyn entered her life on October 23, 1948 in Flora, Indiana, in an ambulance, at the DX filling station. She is proceeded in death by her father, Clyde Collins and her mother, Donna Bell Smith Eldridge, both from Indiana and her daughter, Cathy Lynn Taylor (Lafayette, TN). Carolyn is one of five children, Shirley (deceased), Jean Marie, Roselyn (Rosie) Smith of Lafayette, Indiana and Robert (Bob) Collins of California.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Stanley Levi Ahlfield, of 46 years. Carolyn and Stanley reside in Clarksville, Tennessee (34 years). Carolyn and Stanley enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, water sports, camping, and spending time with the family. Carolyn is also survived by 6 children, Pamela Irene Bonner (Gerald) of Clarksville Tennessee, Jerry Dean Hicks Jr., (Jennifer) of Clarksville, TN, Sherry Marie Amagliani (Chris) of Texas, Sheryl Kay Kuykendall (Mark) of Virginia, and Shelly Lee Kapadia (Cyrus) of California. Carolyn is survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Carolyn worked to accomplish her GED and was currently attending Hopkinsville Community College while being on the Honor Roll.
Carolyn also was known as "Nanny" of Mrs. Carol's Childcare (In home) to many children over the 23 years. She worked diligently and was dedicated to giving lots of care and love to these children. She was proud of the 3 Star rating in her business.
Carolyn received a "new" lung in February, 19, 2013 at Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee. She was a champ and made transplanting look like an easy journey as she recovered and continued to look for an adventure. Carolyn loved country music and loved to dance. She was a dedicated and loving wife to Stanley. Carolyn was a nurturing mother and a "superwoman" to her children. She had a soft heart and loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful "fur mommy" to her doggies, Zurick, Meshia, and Diesel. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her dearly, including all her sweet babies from her child care.
A memorial and visitation will be held on June 18, 2020, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Neal- Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison St., Clarksville, Tn. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, June 20, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Parkersburg, Illinois. Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home are entrusted with local arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made in her Name to, C. Wright Pinson Hospitality House of Nashville, Tennessee. Carolyn and Stanley want to thank this Hospitality House as they supported them during her recovery of her lung transplant (https://www.hhhnashville.org/) .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.