David Englen
David Englen

Cadiz, KY - Mr. David L. Englen, Sr., age 74 of Cadiz, KY, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born July 5, 1946 in Denver, CO, son of the late Otes E. and Maxine Hutson Englen.

Mr. Englen served in the Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked 30 years for Lockheed Martin in Denver, CO. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post # 7890, Cadiz, KY.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Englen and sister, Linda Kay Englen.

Mr. Englen is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Carol Englen, sons, David L. Englen, Jr. (Michelle Stacey), Conifer, CO, Douglas M. Englen (Christina), Clarksville, TN, grandchildren, Christopher Englen (Rachelle), Alexandria Englen (John McDoniel, fiancé), Catheryn Englen, and Elizabeth Englen, and great grandchildren, Carter and Reagan Englen.

Private services will be held at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
August 17, 2020
Our most deepest condolences to Carol and family. We met Dave and Carol at a campground in Flordia. Dave had the gift of a beautiful voice and playing guitar. He had quite the since of humor and joked all the time. We will forever miss our campsite gatherings with him. Fly High Dave and sing with the Angels.
Jim & Jackie Lewis
Friend
