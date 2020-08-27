Demetria McGregor



Nashville - Age 30, passed away tragically on August 22, 2020. She was born February 22, 1990 in Clarksville, Tn. to Walter Merriweather and Tanya McGregor. She was educated in the Montgomery County Schools. She was employed by Trane Co and also self employed with a clothing store. She is survived by son, Say'mon Jones, father, Frank James Keys, Walter(Sherry) Merriweather, mother, Tanya McGregor, grandparents, Carrie Hoosier Mooreland, Pauline McGregor Taylor, Oscar(Lorette) Merriweather, siblings, Meoshia, Mechel'le, & Meonia McGregor, Shanice Dycus, Dorothy Hoosier, Gwendolyn Lucas, Walter & Julio Merriweathr, K'wame & Altouise McGregor, Kamren Bennett, Christopher Winters, Tyrone , Alexander & Christopher Hoosier a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020, 5-7, Funeral Saturday 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store