McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Clarksville - Homer T Salyer, age 93, of Clarksville, passed away on May 17, 2019 at NorthCrest Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Reverend Cynthia Pitts officiating.

The Salyer family will receive friends Wednesday, from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Homer entered into this life on November 10, 1925, in Mayview, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents, Flossie Cordelia and Homer Thomas Salyer, and seven siblings. Homer served in the U.S. Navy for 26 years during which time he was sent to the South Pacific in World War II. Homer retired from the Clarksville Naval Base at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. After retirement, he worked at Trane for 14 years. Homer and Beverly attended Church at the Tennessee State Veterans Home.

Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Beverly Salyer; sons, Michael Salyer (Shari) and Rev. Stewart P. Salyer (Nancy); brothers, Jack, Jerry, Bill, and sister, Barbara Gillilan; grandchildren, Shannon Salyer Bryant, Stewart M. Salyer (Laurie), Eric Salyer (Jeanne), Sara Salyer Galyon, and seven great-grandchildren.

Homer and Beverly were the very first residents at the Clarksville TN State Veterans Home. The family would like to thank their staff for the excellent care they have provided.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1410 Golf Club Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040. Memorials may also be made to Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 3375 Sango Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 20 to May 21, 2019
