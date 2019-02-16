Mary Pope



Clarksville - Mary Inez Pope age 88, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dave Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.



The Pope family will receive friends Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Mary entered into this life on March 29, 1930 in Montgomery County, TN daughter of the late Charlie Martin and Julia Allen. She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, worked at Acme boot, and then Aladdin Industries. Mary enjoyed home decorating, flowers, and gardening.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Pope; son, Joseph Anthony Puckett; granddaughter, Julia Katherine Perez, four sisters, and seven brothers.



Survivors include her children, Brenda Ford, Julia (Dave) Duncan, and Nailon (Sharon) Puckett; daughter-in-law, Pam Puckett, nine grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Jacob Puckett, Zachary Puckett, Noah Puckett, Tony Harris, Rafael Greaux, and Jarad Swan. Honorary pallbearers will be Jaden Greaux, Jonathan Lunn, and Julian Greaux.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aseracare Hospice.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019