Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pope


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Pope Obituary
Mary Pope

Clarksville - Mary Inez Pope age 88, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dave Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The Pope family will receive friends Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Mary entered into this life on March 29, 1930 in Montgomery County, TN daughter of the late Charlie Martin and Julia Allen. She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, worked at Acme boot, and then Aladdin Industries. Mary enjoyed home decorating, flowers, and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Pope; son, Joseph Anthony Puckett; granddaughter, Julia Katherine Perez, four sisters, and seven brothers.

Survivors include her children, Brenda Ford, Julia (Dave) Duncan, and Nailon (Sharon) Puckett; daughter-in-law, Pam Puckett, nine grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Puckett, Zachary Puckett, Noah Puckett, Tony Harris, Rafael Greaux, and Jarad Swan. Honorary pallbearers will be Jaden Greaux, Jonathan Lunn, and Julian Greaux.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aseracare Hospice.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now