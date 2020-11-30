1/1
Pamela Pardue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Pardue

Clarksville - Pamela "Pam" Leona Pardue, age 66 of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center. She was born on October 20, 1954 in Paris, TN to Donald and Reba Vantrease Toft. She was a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church. Pam was a wonderful nurse for over 30 years. She loved spending time with her family and animals.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Hayden Toft. Pam is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jerry Pardue, Sr.; children: Jerry Pardue, Jr., Eric (Tracey) Pardue, and Kim (Donald) Greene; grandson, Lucian (Allie Gaar) Greene; nieces and nephew: Jenny Aloisio, Katie Knight, and Jeremy Toft; and her beloved sheltie dog, Sierra.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society.

Please visit Pam's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved