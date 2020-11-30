Pamela Pardue
Clarksville - Pamela "Pam" Leona Pardue, age 66 of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center. She was born on October 20, 1954 in Paris, TN to Donald and Reba Vantrease Toft. She was a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church. Pam was a wonderful nurse for over 30 years. She loved spending time with her family and animals.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Hayden Toft. Pam is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jerry Pardue, Sr.; children: Jerry Pardue, Jr., Eric (Tracey) Pardue, and Kim (Donald) Greene; grandson, Lucian (Allie Gaar) Greene; nieces and nephew: Jenny Aloisio, Katie Knight, and Jeremy Toft; and her beloved sheltie dog, Sierra.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society.
