BOBBY E.
KING, Sr.
LAKELAND - Bobby Eugene King, Sr. of Lakeland, Fla., died Thursday May 21, 2020. He was 78.
He is survived by his wife of almost 56 years Catherine L. King; children Bobby (Karen) King, Jr., Mary Dorr and Michael (Roxanne) King; grandchildren Richard Dole, Jr., Jared (Jordan) King, Jeremy Dole, Zachary King, Trevor King, Tristan Dorr, and Katie Dorr; and 10 great grandchildren.
Bobby was born in Laurens, South Carolina on January 6, 1942 to Oscar L. King and Ruby E. King. He was the 2nd of three children (brother Kenneth L. King and sister Ruby N. Williams).
Bobby was a general contractor in the area for more than 40 years. He was actively involved in all aspects of building. He was an active member of Little League Baseball and Lakeland Lumberjack Football while his children were growing up. He served on the board of directors at Duff Road Park and Lakeland Lumberjack football. He was a coach and mentor to many during this time. He attended Gibsonia Baptist Church with his family.
A private memorial service is planned for June 4th.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.