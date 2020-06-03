BOBBY E. KING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BOBBY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOBBY E.
KING, Sr.

LAKELAND - Bobby Eugene King, Sr. of Lakeland, Fla., died Thursday May 21, 2020. He was 78.
He is survived by his wife of almost 56 years Catherine L. King; children Bobby (Karen) King, Jr., Mary Dorr and Michael (Roxanne) King; grandchildren Richard Dole, Jr., Jared (Jordan) King, Jeremy Dole, Zachary King, Trevor King, Tristan Dorr, and Katie Dorr; and 10 great grandchildren.
Bobby was born in Laurens, South Carolina on January 6, 1942 to Oscar L. King and Ruby E. King. He was the 2nd of three children (brother Kenneth L. King and sister Ruby N. Williams).
Bobby was a general contractor in the area for more than 40 years. He was actively involved in all aspects of building. He was an active member of Little League Baseball and Lakeland Lumberjack Football while his children were growing up. He served on the board of directors at Duff Road Park and Lakeland Lumberjack football. He was a coach and mentor to many during this time. He attended Gibsonia Baptist Church with his family.
A private memorial service is planned for June 4th.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved