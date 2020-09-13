1/1
CHARLES E. WEBBER
CHARLES E.
WEBBER, 79

WINTER HAVEN - Charles E. Webber, 79, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida.
He was born on February 23, 1941, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Charles E. Webber, Sr. and Doris Willoughby Webber. He moved to Winter Haven in 1967 where he eventually bought and owned Webber's Auto Repair for over 50 years. After getting his contractors license in the late 1980s, he began building custom homes in the area.
Charles is survived by his wife, Joan Webber, his 3 children: Sandy Cooper (Doni), Susan Riggeal (Jeffrey), and John Scales (Laura), 5 grandchildren: Courtney Futch (Madison), Nicholas Cooper, Stephanie Herrera (Emerson), Brent Smith, Jennifer Scales, and 7 great grandchildren.
Service to be at a later date.


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
