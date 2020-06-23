DEAN R.

DEPOY

7/27/36 - 6/11/20



WINTER HAVEN - Dean R. DePoy passed June 11, 2020 in Winter Haven, Florida, after a long illness. He was a resident of Winter Haven, Florida, where he had lived for nearly 22 years.

Dean was born in Niles, Michigan on July 27, 1936.

He is survived by his sisters Judy DePoy Atwood of Vero Beach, Florida and Sue DePoy Connor of Walton, Kentucky; his sons Erik DePoy of Moscow, Russia and Kurt DePoy of Celina, Texas; and Kristen DePoy Blaeser of Boxford, Massachusetts.

Dean graduated from Niles High School in 1954 and studied Music Education at the University of Michigan, where he earned a BA in 1958 and an MA in Instrumental Music Education in 1959.

Dean was a lifelong 'Wolverine' stemming from his days at the University of Michigan, where he met his former wife Judith. His sister Judy and son Erik also studied in Ann Arbor.

His career as a band director began at Cassopolis High School (1960-1963). He subsequently moved on to become Director of Bands at Wheeling High School (1964-1969) and moved on to the collegiate level at Ball State University (1969-1971). After teaching briefly at Staples High School in Westport, Connecticut (1971-1972) and Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, Illinois (1972-1973), he moved to East Setauket, New York to begin 25 years teaching at Brentwood High School in Brentwood, New York.

During his 22 years in Winter Haven, Dean was a regular player in the Over 55 Show Band, which showcased his lifelong love for playing the clarinet and saxophone.

Under his direction, the Brentwood High School marching band (the 'Green Machine') was a regular winner of awards at local and state marching band championships. The reputation for excellence that his bands earned led to invitations to perform at professional sporting events, including at Shea Stadium and Yankee Stadium.

Dean will be sorely missed by his family and the many students he taught over the years. May he rest in peace.

His urn will be laid to rest at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles, Michigan, on July 27, which would have been his 84th birthday.



