DORIS PINNER BEASLEY, 88HAINES CITY - Doris Pinner Beasley, 88 years old, born July 6, 1932 in Sanford, FL. Doris lived and worked in Haines City, FL from 1940 thru 2018. Passed away peacefully at Brookdale Memory Care, Dr. Phillips / Orlando, at 11:25 AM on December 2, 2020.Doris was the daughter of Ruby Green Pinner and Jesse Pinner. Doris had three siblings; sister Jessa Mae Beamon (passed), brother Arthur Pinner (passed), and brother Raymond Pinner (living). Doris had one child, her son Alfred 'Fred' W. Beasley, Jr. who is married to Ramona Avoletta Beasley and who resides at Bay Hill in Orlando.Doris was Salutatorian of her class at Haines City High School. Doris met and married Alfred W. Beasley, Sr. in Haines City in 1959. Doris worked as Business Manager for Green Clinic in Haines City for over 37 years. Thereafter, in 1999, Doris started Beasley Real Estate Services in Haines City, and after a successful career and her retirement in 2012, her son Fred took over Beasley Real Estate Services and transformed the company to a successful commercial real estate brokerage and investment firm based in Orlando. Doris was an active member of the Haines City Community being a member of the Church of Christ for over 75 years (served as Secretary for years), member of Rotary Club (distinguished service award), sat on the Haines City Firefighter's Pension Fund Board, and sat on Haines City's Planning and Zoning Committee.Doris enjoyed being productive and diligent in her work and was very proud to have had her own business. She took great pride in maintaining and living in her beautiful home estate on Lake Eva and delighted in roaming the grounds on her golf cart and having 4th of July fireworks parties. Doris was a strong and dedicated Christian and relished in her 75-year relationship with the Central Church of Christ. Doris enjoyed visiting the western North Carolina mountains annually and her two-week river cruise down the Danube River in Europe.Funeral Services shall be held at the Central Church of Christ located at 1232 Robinson Dr., Haines City, FL on Sunday December 6 starting at 1:00 PM for fellowship and 2:00 PM for the formal funeral services. Condolences via: