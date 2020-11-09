FRANCES M. 'FRAN'
ROBERTS, 97
DELRAY BEACH - Frances M. 'Fran' Roberts, age 97, longtime Jefferson area resident, died Wednesday at the Vitas Inpatient Hospice in Delray Beach, FL.
Fran was born July 15, 1923 in Ashtabula, the daughter of J. Clifford & Verna (Munger) Sleeper and was an area resident all of her life before moving to Lakeland, FL in 1988. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School. Fran married Eldon Roberts on August 22, 1943 at the Bulah United Brethren Church.
She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Jefferson and the American Baptist Church in Lakeland. While in Jefferson, she was active with the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Dept. Fire Jets Auxiliary where she served as treasurer. She also enjoyed traveling, camping, flower gardening and arts and crafts.
She is survived by a grandson, Scott Rippons; a granddaughter-in-law, Melanie Rippons and a great-grandson, Philip Ray, all of Boca Raton, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eldon; a daughter, Cindy Beckwith; brother, Floyd and sisters, Grayden & Pauline.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, 11/12/20 at 10:00AM at Oakdale Cemetery in Jefferson with Pastor Ed Pickard officiating. Please observe social distancing. The family will plan a memorial celebration of life after the situation calms from the pandemic. Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Baptist Church, 85 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson, OH 44047. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory and staff, Jefferson, Ashtabula & Geneva is privileged to serve the Frances Roberts family. To view obituary, express condolences or light a candle, visit fleming-billman.com
