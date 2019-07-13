GENE RUSSELL

MATTHIESEN

Agrico Production

Superintendent



FORT PIERCE - Gene was born February 15, 1933. He was raised on a farm in Le Mars, Iowa, and graduated from Union Consolidated school.

After graduation he attended Westmar College in Le Mars. Gene served in Sioux City, Iowa, Air Guard. He enlisted in the Army and served in Korea with the Third Division. After Korea, he attended the South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, where he graduated in 1959.

For 33 years he worked at Agrico Chemical Company, serving as plant superintendent at Sleepy Eye, MN, Danville, IL, East St. Louis, IL, and SPCW, Fort Meade, FL.

In 1959, he married Marlene Wendell and became proud parents of sons, Scott and Todd.

In 1977, he married Diana Sue Long and combined their children into one family, Ashley, Scott, and Todd. In 1980, Gene and Diana became the happy parents of newborn, Evan.

Gene was a member of the Presbyterian Church, the Nature Conservancy, a lifetime member of the NRA, and the contributing member of the .

Gene loved fishing (along with his children), anything outdoors and working hard to provide for his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George E. Matthiesen and Margaret Matthiesen, LeMars, IA. His first wife, Marlene Wendell, Egan, SD; his younger brother, ENS Evan Matthiesen, Naval Carrier Pilot, and older brother, G.C. 'Lefty' Matthiesen, Houston, TX.

Gene is survived by his wife, Diana Matthiesen; his children, Scott Matthiesen, Ashley Meyer, Todd Matthiesen, Evan Matthiesen and seven energetic and lovable grandchildren.

An inurnment will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:00pm.

Published in Ledger from July 13 to July 14, 2019