HELEN CECELIA GROGAN
HELEN CECELIA
GROGAN, 98

LAKELAND - Helen Grogan passed away July 16, 2020, at the age of 98.
She was born in Caruthersville, Missouri to John Boyd and Katie Lee Prewitt, and resided in Caruthersville and Kennett, Missouri. In 1967, she and husband Darrell moved to Winter Haven, Florida. While in Kennett, Helen was active in the First Methodist Church, and Girl Scouts of America. Many still remember her as 'Froggy,' her Camp Latonka nickname. After moving to Winter Haven, she volunteered for many years at the Beymer Methodist Church Thrift House.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Darrell, and sister, Jewell Dowd. She is survived by daughter, Patricia and husband, Mike Jones; grandson Dr. Timothy Pearman and wife, Jenny Finkel; nieces Judy Dowd and Sue Bonds; and nephew Terry Grogan.
The family will be forever grateful to Dr. Jose Martinez-Salas and his nurses, Lisa and Sandra, for their love and compassionate care through many years.
Helen's greatest joy was found in her family and friends. She was loved by all she met, and will be missed by her devoted family, neighbors, bridge friends, and everyone who was blessed to share in her life.

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
July 26, 2020
Helen became my “proxy” mom after my mom died. I will miss visiting her on Sundays. She always sat in her favorite chair as we shared stories about our lives. Upbeat, compassionate and kind are just a few adjectives that come to mind when I remember her. I was honored to know her. Her passing left a big void in my life.
Patricia Misiuk
Friend
