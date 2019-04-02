|
JACK WILEY
PRIDGEN
GREAT FALLS, VA. - Jack Wiley Pridgen, of Great Falls, Virginia, died Tuesday, March 26th, 2019, after a heroic fight with cancer. Born in Lakeland, Florida on January 11, 1932, he was the fourth son of Myrlene and Hugh Pridgen. He was predeceased by brothers Hugh Max Pridgen, Thomas Duprey 'Duke' Pridgen, and Jimmy B. Pridgen.
Mr. Pridgen attended Central Avenue Elementary, Lakeland Junior-Senior High School and is a proud graduate of University of Florida where he was a generous supporter of the UF College of Journalism and Communications. After college he served in the U.S. Army Artillery Corps. in Los Angeles. Upon completion of his military service, he returned to Lakeland to begin his public relations career at Florida Citrus Mutual.
In 1959, Jack left Florida Citrus Mutual to start his public relations firm, Jack Pridgen Public Relations. Finding a particular talent for political campaigns, he won 32 of 33 local and regional elections. Florida State Senator Lawton Chiles tapped Jack to run his U.S. Senate campaign; after winning the election, Chiles took Jack to Washington to become his Press Secretary, a position he held for the next 18 years.
After retiring from federal service along with Senator Chiles, Jack joined Electronic Data Systems as communications consultant. He retired from EDS in 1994, devoting his time and energy to his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley Winn Pridgen.
Mr. Pridgen is survived by his loving wife and their three daughters: Vicki P. Kananen, Susan P. Kearney (Michael) and Sheri P. Glass (Donald), as well as grandchildren Andrew Ryan Glass, Caitlin Helene Kearney and Brian Michael Kearney.
Mr. Pridgen will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery on April 5, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. to celebrate a special life filled with love and friendship. All are welcome!
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019