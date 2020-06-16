James "David" Hargroves
JAMES 'DAVID'
HARGROVES

POLK CITY - James 'David' Hargroves of Polk City, FL passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health. He was 67. A native of Winter Haven, born September 15, 1952 to James and Maudie Hargroves, David has lived in this area most of his life. He was a retired Contractor, and a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
David was predeceased by a son Kyle Patterson, and his brother Jerry Lee Hargroves. He is survived by his loving wife Pat of Polk City, his daughter Dana Hube (Keith) of Kissimmee, a brother Johnny Earl Hargroves of Seattle, and his sister Paulette Hargroves of Mulberry. David also leaves behind 2 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10 to 11AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Funeral services and burial will follow at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
