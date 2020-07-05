1/1
JEROME T. WAGNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JEROME's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEROME T.
WAGNER

LAKELAND - Jerome T. Wagner passed away on July 1, 2020 He was born June 19, 1943 in Newton, WI. To Carl and Leona Wagner.
He went on to join the Army. Later, he worked for CF Industries in Mulberry, FL and Agrico, which is now known as Mosaic.
Jerome was a member of many organizations which include, Knights of Columbus for 30 years, Commander of Catholic war veterans for five years, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he also managed St. Joseph's Outreach thrift store and food pantry.
He is predeceased by his siblings, Delores Wesener, Adrian Wagner, Charles Wagner, Lee Roy Wagner, Anna Cile Wagner and Sr. Veronica Wagner.
He is survived by his wife Mary Jo Wagner; his children, Kim Wagner, Richard Wagner (Maria Uribe); and his siblings, Clement Wagner, Sylvia Silberberg, Cletus Wagner, and Florence Jetzer.
A visitation for Mr. Wagner will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33815 with a service to follow at 2:30 pp
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph food pantry, 210 W. Lemon Street
Lakeland, FL 33815 (863) 213-5280.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved