JEROME T.
WAGNER
LAKELAND - Jerome T. Wagner passed away on July 1, 2020 He was born June 19, 1943 in Newton, WI. To Carl and Leona Wagner.
He went on to join the Army. Later, he worked for CF Industries in Mulberry, FL and Agrico, which is now known as Mosaic.
Jerome was a member of many organizations which include, Knights of Columbus for 30 years, Commander of Catholic war veterans for five years, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he also managed St. Joseph's Outreach thrift store and food pantry.
He is predeceased by his siblings, Delores Wesener, Adrian Wagner, Charles Wagner, Lee Roy Wagner, Anna Cile Wagner and Sr. Veronica Wagner.
He is survived by his wife Mary Jo Wagner; his children, Kim Wagner, Richard Wagner (Maria Uribe); and his siblings, Clement Wagner, Sylvia Silberberg, Cletus Wagner, and Florence Jetzer.
A visitation for Mr. Wagner will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33815 with a service to follow at 2:30 pp
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph food pantry, 210 W. Lemon Street
Lakeland, FL 33815 (863) 213-5280.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com