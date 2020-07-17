JERRY

TAYLOR, 76



LAKELAND - Jerry Taylor, 76, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Jerry was born in Connersville, Indiana on July 29, 1943 to the late Dale and Louise 'Lou' Taylor. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of LatterDay Saints. Jerry was the Property Manager with Premier Homes Realty in St. Augustine, FL for the past five years, however, he spent most of his adult life in Lakeland, FL where he raised his children and established his auto mechanic business. He was an avid lover of car racing and drove with the best in his younger years. Two of his claims to fame included as a young racecar driver once beating 'Big Daddy' Don Garlits and having his car appear in the National Hot Rod Magazine.

Jerry is survived by his wife: Karen Anne Taylor, his sons: Michael Keith Taylor and spouse Tari, Dale Allan Taylor and spouse Patricia, David Lee Taylor and spouse Holly, daughters: Aron Raquel Taylor, Gabrielle 'Gabi' Meadows, Katherine Jo Denham, and Melinda Anne Greer. Jerry & Karen have 24 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lynda Taylor Hinson and spouse Carlos.



