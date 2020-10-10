JOHNNY WESLEY WHITMAN, 82LAKELAND - Johnny Wesley Whitman 82, passed away at home surrounded by family on September 16, 2020.Johnny was born January 4, 1938 in Lake Hamilton, Florida to Dealy and Isabell Whitman. Johnny was a life-long resident of Polk County, FL. During his life he severed in the United States Navy, was a member of the Masonic Lodge, and made his living as a union carpenter. Johnny will be remembered for a great sense of humor, always lending a lending hand to friends and family. He loved his family very much but his love of fishing came in at a very close 2nd.Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Doris Whitman, James 'Jimmy' Whitman and wife Rae Whitman. Johnny is survived by siblings, Joyce Shirah (sister), Jerry Whitman (bro-ther) and Joetta May (sister), children Nan-ette Whitman (daughter) Jeffrey Whitman (son) and his spouse, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.