1/1
JOHNNY WESLEY WHITMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHNNY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNNY WESLEY WHITMAN, 82

LAKELAND - Johnny Wesley Whitman 82, passed away at home surrounded by family on September 16, 2020.
Johnny was born January 4, 1938 in Lake Hamilton, Florida to Dealy and Isabell Whitman. Johnny was a life-long resident of Polk County, FL. During his life he severed in the United States Navy, was a member of the Masonic Lodge, and made his living as a union carpenter. Johnny will be remembered for a great sense of humor, always lending a lending hand to friends and family. He loved his family very much but his love of fishing came in at a very close 2nd.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Doris Whitman, James 'Jimmy' Whitman and wife Rae Whitman. Johnny is survived by siblings, Joyce Shirah (sister), Jerry Whitman (bro-ther) and Joetta May (sister), children Nan-ette Whitman (daughter) Jeffrey Whitman (son) and his spouse, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved