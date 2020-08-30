JOSEPH 'CHUCK' FERNANDEZ, 53



LAKELAND - Joseph 'Chuck' Fernandez, of Lakeland, FL died after battling Covid-19 on August 24, 2020, with his mother at his side, at the age of 53.

Joe was born on March 1, 1967 in Tampa, FL. His strong spirit and love for people helped him overcome his physical limitations. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 399, graduated from Plant City High in 1986, later attending Polk Community College. He was involved with the building of his own home with Lakeland Habitat for Humanity, in which he lived for 16 years. He loved cruises, theme parks, parties, great food, an occasional rum and coke, and the Buccaneers. He expressed his love for people with tremendous enthusiasm and had a special relationship with his brother Mark.

Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents Tony & Hilda Vidal and Clarie Fernandez, and life-long friend Michael L. Daniels. He is survived by his parents Peggy and Bud Jagars; father Jose Fernandez; brothers Mark, Steve, Chris, Bruce, Joe, and John; sister in law Jessica and nephews Quintin, Aedan and Isaac; God daughter Natasha; best friend Barbara, and numerous other family members and friends.

A celebration of Joe's life will be announced and held at a later date due to the pandemic. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Lakeland Habitat for Humanity.



