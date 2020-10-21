1/1
KAREN FAYE DOUCETTE

LAKELAND - Karen Faye Doucette, 72, was born Feb. 16, 1948, and passed away on Oct. 18, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tilly and Edward Steward; and son, Nicholas Gillett. She is survived by her husband Edward Doucette; sons, Randy Gillett and Matthew Davis; daughter in law, MikYoung Gillett; grandchildren, Colton, Caitlin and Brittley Gillett, Rachel Davis Keller, Jason Benton, Aejah, Kiahni, Edmond and Alex Doucette; great grandchildren, Blair & Thomas Gillett.
Karen loves her Lord and was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to serving wherever she could to help people. She was very active in the presentation of monthly ladies luncheons at Heritage Baptist Church. She also loved bowling. At one time she participated in the national tournament 25 consecutive years.
Services will be held at Heritage Baptist Church at 10 am on Thursday Oct. 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers please send a gift to Cornerstone Hospice at 2142 County Road 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813.


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
