MARILYN RENELL GRAHAM
1955 - 2020
MARILYN RENELL
GRAHAM, 65

LAKE WALES - Marilyn Graham, 65, died 7/24/20. Graveside svc: Sat., 11 am at Lake Wales Cemetery Visit: Fri. 7-8pm Epps Mem. F.H. Mask req'd.

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
LAKE WALES CEMETERY
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
445 South 4th Street
Lake Wales, FL 33853
863-679-3777
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
To Graham my deepest goes out to family.
Minnie Crayton
Family
July 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Friend
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always my condolences goes out to all the family and friends Rip My Friend
Friend
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Iseah Smith Jr
July 28, 2020
Auntie we will miss you so dearly you are in God's hands now and you in a better place.we love you you not be for gotten you will always be in our hearts. We love you auntie R I P Betty jo and family ♥♥♥♥♥
Betty Ricks
Family
July 28, 2020
Friend, you will be missed! My condolences go out to the family, stay strong, and trust in God.
Dru Fielder
Friend
July 28, 2020
Such a friendly, giving , lovely person
shocked & sadden to hear such news
my condolences sent out to the family
Bonny Owens
Friend
July 27, 2020
My dear classmate, gone but I will never forget you and your family kindness shown to me. Condolences to the Hawthorne/Graham Family.
Sheila Cook-Williams
Classmate
July 27, 2020
This was a total shock for me. She was such a humble person. Her smile, laughter, and personality will truly be missed. My condolences to the family.
Cathy Blocker
Classmate
July 27, 2020
So sad to hear this. She was a sweet lady. Had the privilege to work with her at Roosevelt.
Shannon Mullis
Coworker
July 26, 2020
Rest in peace aunt Marilyn, you have and will be in my heart forever. Kathryn Hawthorne❤
Kathryn Hawthorne
Family
