PEGGY MARIE

ANGLIN, 79



LAKELAND - Peggy Marie Anglin, 79, of Lakeland died on August 24th, 2020.

Peggy was born on January 26th, 1941 in Roanoke, Alabama. She is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Alan and Sandy Anglin, Jeff and Darcy Anglin and 22 grandchildren, all of Lakeland.

Funeral services will be held in Roanoke and she will be laid to rest in High Pine Cemetery next to her husband Roger on Friday, August 28th, 2020.

Peggy has requested that donations be made to High Pine Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.



