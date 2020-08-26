1/
PEGGY MARIE ANGLIN
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PEGGY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PEGGY MARIE
ANGLIN, 79

LAKELAND - Peggy Marie Anglin, 79, of Lakeland died on August 24th, 2020.
Peggy was born on January 26th, 1941 in Roanoke, Alabama. She is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Alan and Sandy Anglin, Jeff and Darcy Anglin and 22 grandchildren, all of Lakeland.
Funeral services will be held in Roanoke and she will be laid to rest in High Pine Cemetery next to her husband Roger on Friday, August 28th, 2020.
Peggy has requested that donations be made to High Pine Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral service
High Pine Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved